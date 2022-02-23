Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $321.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.44. The stock has a market cap of $202.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.