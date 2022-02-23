Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,728 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.96) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.