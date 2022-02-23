Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 28,187 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $105,000. Campion Asset Management increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $38,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,993,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,656,000 after purchasing an additional 348,994 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM stock opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 11.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.