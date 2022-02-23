Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,153 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 3.64% of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91.

