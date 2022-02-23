Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 59.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 78,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,172,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,496,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

IPAY stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.52. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.