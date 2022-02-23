Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,787 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

General Dynamics stock opened at $216.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $163.12 and a 12-month high of $220.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.05 and its 200 day moving average is $203.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.