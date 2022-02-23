Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 5,440 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Oracle were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after buying an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $8,554,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,849,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.05 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.