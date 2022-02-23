Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 5,566 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.90% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Shares of WDIV opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $71.61.

