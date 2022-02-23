Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,980 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.27% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $5.494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 18.28%. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

