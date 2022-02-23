Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.95% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $178.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $169.80 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.36 and a 200 day moving average of $211.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.624 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

