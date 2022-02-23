Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.64% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXTG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.232 per share. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

