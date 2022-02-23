Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.76 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

