Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.91% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 192,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 123,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,142,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 600,170 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $309,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,174.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 130,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

