Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NYSE O opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.92%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

