Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.11% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,576,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 431,578 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,736,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 141,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 160,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given acquired 655 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,763 shares of company stock worth $17,686,610. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
