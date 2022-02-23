Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 15,711 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,711 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946,546 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $2,488,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.4% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $61.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

