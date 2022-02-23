Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 25,917 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,917 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 146,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 67,248 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 245.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.