Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 41,221 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,221 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16.

