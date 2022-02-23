Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.41% of HBT Financial worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 29.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. HBT Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $545.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

HBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

