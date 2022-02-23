Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

