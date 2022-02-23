Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,949 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 788.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 98.6% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period.

VDE stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.09.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

