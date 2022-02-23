Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific stock opened at $246.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

