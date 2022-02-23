Chainge 24-Hour Volume Reaches $193,994.00 (CHNG)

Chainge (CURRENCY:CHNG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Chainge has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Chainge coin can now be bought for $0.0780 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainge has a market cap of $8.58 million and $193,994.00 worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.31 or 0.06927942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,917.56 or 0.99778158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00049750 BTC.

Chainge Profile

Chainge’s total supply is 110,046,435 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge

Chainge Coin Trading

