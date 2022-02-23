Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.81. 39 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.