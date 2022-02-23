ChargePoint (CHPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. ChargePoint has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ChargePoint to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $477,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in ChargePoint by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,825 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 307,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ChargePoint by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ChargePoint by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 183,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ChargePoint by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 124,847 shares in the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.47.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

