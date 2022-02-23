Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.54

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.54 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.24 ($0.11). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 8.12 ($0.11), with a volume of 3,072,417 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CHAR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Chariot Oil & Gas alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.54. The company has a market cap of £64.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.