Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster Sells 17,436 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CRL stock traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,909. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.02 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.39 and its 200 day moving average is $385.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.
About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.
