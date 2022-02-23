Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 12,087 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2,771.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

NYSE UL opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

