Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 5,177 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of ModivCare worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ModivCare by 47,803.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,332,000 after acquiring an additional 282,043 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the third quarter worth about $7,564,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ModivCare by 128.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ModivCare by 24.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,199 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 253,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,089,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.41. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.54 and a 52 week high of $211.94.

Several analysts have commented on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

