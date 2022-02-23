Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 37.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 86.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX opened at $322.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.73.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

