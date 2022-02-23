Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after buying an additional 273,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,917,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,588,000 after acquiring an additional 254,604 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,015,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,996,000 after acquiring an additional 147,372 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,157,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,019,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,234,000 after acquiring an additional 182,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

WMS opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.66 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.30.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

