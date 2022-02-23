Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $221.32 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.