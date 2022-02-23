Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $355.74 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

