Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Shares of LLY opened at $239.13 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.60 and its 200-day moving average is $251.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

