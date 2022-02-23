Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Western Digital by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 7.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $413,642,000 after purchasing an additional 404,321 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $368,123,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

