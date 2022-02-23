Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $475.51 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.76.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

