Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,863 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of JELD-WEN worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JELD opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

