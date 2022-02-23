Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 33,122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after purchasing an additional 877,419 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 580,497 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 428.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $90.35.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 990.48%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

