Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,902 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,902 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,765,000 after buying an additional 180,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.36.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average is $91.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

