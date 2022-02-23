Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 15,272 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 15,272 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,478,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,206,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.89. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $174,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 33,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,717 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.