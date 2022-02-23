ChatCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,614.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $808,529.97 and approximately $23,614.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,597.58 or 1.00078097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00069070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002342 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015719 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00337009 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

