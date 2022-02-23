Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) recently:

2/17/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

2/13/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $120.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $136.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $154.00.

1/24/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $148.00.

1/17/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Check Point is benefiting from growth in security subscriptions, aided by strong demand for its advanced solutions, primarily CloudGuard, Harmony, Sandblast Zero-day threat prevention and Infinity solutions. Increased demands for network security gateways to support higher capacities are aiding the adoption of the company’s remote access VPN solutions. Several Infinity deals in various industries, including government, telecommunication and industrial are positives. Acquisitions have helped it to broaden its portfolio and enter newer markets, which have eventually driven its revenues. The company continues to win new customer accounts, which is boosting revenues. However, currency headwinds and high investments in marketing and sales were an overhang on margins. Intensifying competition in the cybersecurity market is concerning.”

1/14/2022 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.34. 14,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.45. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after buying an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,835,000 after buying an additional 252,213 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,065,000 after buying an additional 79,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,341,000 after buying an additional 136,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

