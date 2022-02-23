Chemed (CHE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Chemed to post earnings of $5.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CHE opened at $463.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $489.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.38. Chemed has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Chemed alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.