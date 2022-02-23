Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE CPK traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $129.99. 48,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $103.58 and a 52-week high of $146.30.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

