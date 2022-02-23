ChessCoin (CHESS) Price Hits $0.0213

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. ChessCoin has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $33.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChessCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChessCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,575.74 or 1.78999998 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

iBank (IBANK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ChessCoin

ChessCoin (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

