Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has increased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937. The company has a market cap of $26.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.01. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.92% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

