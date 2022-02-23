Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Insider Andrew James King Sells 2,500 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Andrew James King also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 10th, Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $33,275.00.
Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,223. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.02. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $19.85.
KDNY has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
