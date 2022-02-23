Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Insider Andrew James King Sells 2,500 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew James King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $33,275.00.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,223. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.02. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

KDNY has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

