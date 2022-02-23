Christine R. Johnston Sells 13,437 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 13,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.70, for a total transaction of C$896,247.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,790.50.

TSE:TRP traded up C$0.33 on Wednesday, reaching C$66.58. 3,253,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,096. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$53.20 and a 12 month high of C$68.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.10%.

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of TC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.14.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

