Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.88.

Several research firms have commented on CHUY. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $583.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

