CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1413 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 193,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,661. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CI Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CI Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CI Financial by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $3,599,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIXX shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

